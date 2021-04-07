Pope Francis names Green Bay vicar general Fr. Daniel Felton as next bishop of Duluth

By Hannah Brockhaus

Vatican City, Apr 7, 2021 / 06:00 am America/Denver (CNA).

The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Francis has appointed the vicar general of the Diocese of Green Bay, Fr. Daniel J. Felton, as the next bishop of Duluth, Minnesota.

Felton, 66, has been both vicar general and moderator of the curia for Green Bay diocese since 2014.

The Diocese of Duluth, which serves more than 44,000 Catholics in northeastern Minnesota, has been without a bishop since the sudden death of Bishop Paul Sirba on Dec. 1, 2019.

In June 2020, Pope Francis named Rapid City priest Fr. Michel J. Mulloy to succeed Sirba, but Mulloy resigned a month before his consecration after an accusation surfaced that he had abused a minor in the 1980s.

The Diocese of Rapid City said in September 2020 that it had conducted a preliminary investigation into the allegation against Mulloy and a review board had agreed it merited a full canonical investigation.