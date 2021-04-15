How a Catholic family of 16 lives debt-free

Washington D.C., Apr 15, 2021 / 18:30 pm America/Denver (CNA).
Five years ago, a Catholic family of 16 made international news for sending their children to college without any debt – and now the parents are offering their financial advice in a book.
Sam and Rob Fatzinger, parents of 14 children who live outside Washington, D.C. in Bowie, Maryland, authored the book “A Catholic Guide to Spending Less and Living More: Advice from a debt-free family of 16.”
In an age of credit card debt and zero-down purchases, the debt-free Fatzingers might appear as a cultural phenomenon. They paid off their mortgage in fewer than 13 years. Their children attend community college for two years – “half the price” of other colleges, Rob said in a 2017 interview with EWTN Pro-Life Weekly – before transferring to a state school for their bachelor’s degree. Yet while living near one of the most expensive cities in the United States, the Fatzingers remain debt free.
Financial responsibility is part of being a Christian, Sam told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly in an interview that will air on Thursday evening.