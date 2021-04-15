How a Catholic family of 16 lives debt-free

“I think that we forget that it’s our financial responsibility as Christians to remember to tithe and to be good stewards of our money,” she said. “And we need to remember, ‘Thy will be done.’ Whatever the Lord wants you to do, you can do that when you have financial freedom.”

They authored a book to guide other young Catholics who might be starting their marriages in debt, or who might be trying to pay off their student loan debt to enter religious life.

“I hate when people say to me, ‘Oh we would love to have another kid, but we’re in debt,’” Sam said.

What is the family secret? The Fatzingers say that – for young married couples – communication, paying off debt, and saving for emergencies are all critical steps they can take to support their marriage.

“Financial problems are very difficult for marriages, so I really encourage people to talk, even before their marriage, about your values,” Sam said.

Sam and Rob say they began their marriage by living off of one salary while putting the other into savings. Once they had children and Sam stopped working, they were already familiar with living off of one salary.

“Also, pay down any debt – non-mortgage debt, especially the high-interest debt – pay off the cars, motorcycles, toys, get rid of that,” Rob added. “Save for a rainy day. Because it will happen.”

Unexpected expenses - such as car repairs or hospital bills – will happen, they say, and couples can experience less stress by having an emergency fund on hand.

Ultimately, their plan is built around trust in God, they say.

“I say ‘trust and prepare’. Trust that God has a plan for you, and won’t give you more than you can handle. But don’t just sit around and wait for yourself to prepare,” Rob told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly.