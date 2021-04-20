Spanish bishop calls government sex ed guides ‘aggressive and crude’

ACI Prensa Staff, Apr 20, 2021 / 10:32 am America/Denver (CNA).

Warning: This article contains graphic sexual content that may not be appropriate for all readers.

A Spanish bishop has decried as “aggressive and crude” the six sex education guides being promoted by the socialist government in Getafe, Spain.

The Getafe City Council, governed by a coalition of the Spanish Socialist Workers (PSOE) and Podemos political parties, recently published the guides, entitled “Gender Rebels,” which encourage young girls and adolescents to “turn off the TV and turn on your clitoris,” and which ridicule the Virgin Mary as a model of someone who is “without a life of her own and asexual.”

The guides were financed with public funds from the Ministry of Equality and claim to be “a collection to blow up the sexist stereotypes that limit our way of being in the world” and which rebel against a “genitalistic, androcentric, phallocentric, penetrocentric and heteronormative society.”