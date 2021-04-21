Cardinal Bo and Cardinal Sarah among speakers at Budapest International Eucharistic Congress

The program also includes lay Catholic speakers such as Mary Healy, a professor of Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, and Barbara Heil, an American mother of eight who converted to Catholicism after serving as an evangelical missionary in 55 countries.

The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis has said that he plans to visit Hungary to take part in the closing Mass on Sept. 12 in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square.

Cardinal Péter Erdő, the archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and host of the congress, told CNA in February that he believed that the event would be “a great sign of hope” amid the pandemic.

“Many parishes have learned how to broadcast liturgies online, but they also experienced that nothing can replace the personal presence,” Erdő said.

“That is how the motto of the Congress becomes reality and gets a new meaning: ‘All my springs are in you’ (Psalm 87:7).”

Each day of the Eucharistic Congress will include Mass, as well as cultural and spiritual events around the Hungarian capital.

The International Eucharistic Congress dates back 140 years. The first congress took place in France in 1881.

It has been held every few years in a different city and has crossed the globe, taking place in Jerusalem, Nairobi, Melbourne, Korea, the U.S., and throughout Europe.

The last congress was held in Cebu, Philippines, in 2016. There were 12,000 participants at the congress, though millions took part in associated Masses. Hungary last hosted the Eucharistic Congress in 1938.

The Vatican announced last month that Pope Francis has designated the Archdiocese of Quito in Ecuador to host the 2024 International Eucharistic Congress.

Manuel Mejía, the Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter April 21 that he expects that the pope will visit Ecuador in 2024 for the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress.