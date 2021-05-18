Washington D.C., May 18, 2021 / 16:00 pm America/Denver (CNA).
The Diocese of Brooklyn is requesting increased police presence after two incidents of vandalism in three days at church properties.
Over the weekend, a statue depicting the Blessed Mother holding the infant Jesus was discovered vandalized outside the diocesan administrative offices, with Jesus decapitated. On Friday, a crucifix display outside St. Athanasius parish in Brooklyn was found toppled over, with an American flag outside the rectory burned.
"We are definitely concerned that there is a pattern of hate crimes against Catholics. There was a hate crime at a Bensonhurst parish on Friday morning and now, just a few days later, this act of hatred has been discovered at the Diocesan offices,” said Msgr. Anthony Hernandez, the moderator of the curia for the diocese, in a statement on Monday.
Hernandez said that churches will be notified to be on the alert for vandalism, and that the diocese is requesting that the NYPD patrol areas around churches.
“Hatred and intolerance of the Catholic faith, and for that matter any faith, has no place here," he said.