Archbishop Cordileone 'deeply grieved' by attempts to delay consideration of Eucharistic teaching document

Communion for pro-abortion politicians is once again a topic of conversation, as both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are Catholic, and support taxpayer-funded abortion.

The USCCB working group on Biden’s presidency recommended a teaching document on “Eucharistic coherence.” However, a source close to the conference told CNA on April 29 that discussion of the Eucharist – at either the bishops’ spring or fall 2021 meetings – would focus broadly on the Eucharist and on general worthiness to receive Communion, and that “nothing was in the works” specifically on Biden and Communion.

Then, in a May 22 memo to the U.S. bishops, Archbishop Gomez outlined the process by which the bishops will discuss and vote on whether or not to begin drafting a teaching document on the Eucharist, in light of recent guidance from the Vatican.

The proposed document focuses on the Church’s teaching of the centrality of the Eucharist to the Christian life, he said.

“As you will note, the focus of this proposed teaching document is on how best to help people to understand the beauty and mystery of the Eucharist as the center of their Christian lives,” Archbishop Gomez explained. He added that the document’s purpose is consistent with the theme of the bishops’ strategic plan, “Created Anew by the Body and Blood of Christ: Source of Our Healing and Hope.”

Gomez emphasized that the bishops will be merely voting on whether to draft such a document on the Eucharist, and not on the final approval of any document.

“Importantly, this Action Item does not ask the body to approve a final statement, but only whether drafting of a text may begin. If approved, the Doctrine Committee will develop a text,” he said.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend is the chair of the bishops’ doctrine committee. His committee’s proposed action item for the spring meeting is whether or not to draft “a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church”.

Gomez said that the committee followed conference procedure in asking to add the agenda item to the plans for the spring meeting. Furthermore, the committee’s outline for discussing the matter “reflects recent guidance from the Holy See,” Gomez wrote.

If the bishops approve the motion to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist, their “usual process of consultation, modification, and amendment will take place as the document is presented for consideration at a future Plenary Assembly,” Gomez wrote.

In his statement on Tuesday, Archbishop Cordileone insisted that the episcopal unity asked for by the Vatican cannot come about while bishops criticize each other through indirect channels.

“When I was still a new bishop I remember a conversation I had with a priest from Germany, an old classmate of mine from Rome; he told me about how bishops in Germany would criticize each other in public through the media,” Cordileons said.

“I remember being scandalized by that, and also being grateful for being an American bishop: while we have our differences, I told him, we respect one another and would not do anything publicly to disrupt unity in the Church,” he said.

“I thank Archbishop Gómez for his integrity in assuring that the procedures of our bishop’s conference are followed, which is the only way to ensure respect and equality for all,” he said. “I look forward this June to the serene dialogue to which Cardinal Ladaria exhorts us in his letter to Archbishop Gómez, so that we may discern ‘the best way forward for the Church in the United States to witness to the grave moral responsibility of Catholic public officials to protect human life at all stages’.”

Archbishop Aquila said that the Vatican’s instructions to the bishops call for dialogue – which is the plan for the action item of the spring meeting.

The Vatican was “clear,” he said, “that the USCCB’s plan to discuss and debate this important issue is warranted and encouraged.”

“In contrast, the publication of the letter calling for a halt to discussion at our June meeting on this vital issue risks creating an atmosphere of factionalism, rather than unity amongst the bishops,” he said.