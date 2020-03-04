Editor’s note: Journalist Luke Coppen to join Catholic News Agency

.- Earlier this week, veteran British journalist Luke Coppen accepted a position as CNA’s Europe Editor.

As Europe Editor, Coppen will oversee CNA’s Rome team, which reports up-to-the minute news from the Vatican. He will also collaborate with other EWTN and EWTN News outlets to ensure faithful, high-quality journalism from the Church across Europe.

Coppen has edited the U.K.'s Catholic Herald since 2004. In 2014, he oversaw the transformation of the Herald into a magazine after 126 years as a newspaper. He has written for the Spectator, the Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Sunday Times, among other publications.

He will begin work with CNA in early April.

Luke is distinguished by his professionalism, integrity, keen intellect, and commitment to Catholic discipleship. He will be a welcome addition to the team at Catholic News Agency and EWTN News.