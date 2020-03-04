 Editor’s note: Journalist Luke Coppen to join Catholic News Agency
Editor's Note

Editor’s note: Journalist Luke Coppen to join Catholic News Agency

Luke Coppen. Couresy photo.
Luke Coppen. Couresy photo.
by JD Flynn

Denver, Colo., Mar 4, 2020 / 12:54 am (CNA).- Earlier this week, veteran British journalist Luke Coppen accepted a position as CNA’s Europe Editor.

As Europe Editor, Coppen will oversee CNA’s Rome team, which reports up-to-the minute news from the Vatican. He will also collaborate with other EWTN and EWTN News outlets to ensure faithful, high-quality journalism from the Church across Europe.

Coppen has edited the U.K.'s Catholic Herald since 2004. In 2014, he oversaw the transformation of the Herald into a magazine after 126 years as a newspaper. He has written for the Spectator, the Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Sunday Times, among other publications.

He will begin work with CNA in early April.

Luke is distinguished by his professionalism, integrity, keen intellect, and commitment to Catholic discipleship. He will be a welcome addition to the team at Catholic News Agency and EWTN News.

Tags: Catholic News Agency

You may also like »

Saskatchewan government fights to fund non-Catholic students at Catholic schools

The government of Saskatchewan in Canada is arguing that it should be allowed to pay for...

Children before politics say parents as Catholic adoption agency heads to court

Parents of five adoptive children were present in court on Thursday in support of a Catholic...

To help fight sex abuse, Catholic group offers guide to the news

Catholic bishops must act to counter sex abuse of adults as well as minors, says a lay group...