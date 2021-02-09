 French Catholic nun to turn 117 after surviving COVID-19

French Catholic nun to turn 117 after surviving COVID-19

/ Screenshot
/ Screenshot
By CNA Staff

CNA Staff, Feb 9, 2021 / 05:56 pm MT (CNA).- Sister Andre Randon, a religious sister in France, will turn 117 years old this week, after surviving COVID-19 last month, her congregation announced Tuesday.

Born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, she converted to Catholicism at the age of 19. After serving young children and the elderly at a French hospital, she joined the Daughters of Charity -founded by St. Vincent de Paul- at the age of 40.

Seventy-six years later, Sister Andre moved to Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home in Toulon, southern France. It was there that, on Jan. 16, she tested positive for COVID-19. She was isolated from other residents, but displayed no symptoms.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5mUhc1PVHg&feature=youtu.be

According to BFM television, 81 of the 88 residents of the facility tested positive for the virus in January, and 10 died.

Asked if she was scared of COVID, Sister Andre told France's BFM television, “No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared to die... I'm happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother.”

The religious sister will celebrate her 117th birthday on Thursday, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be 110 or older, Sister Andre is the second-oldest known living person in the world. The oldest person is Japan's Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on Jan. 2.

Upon her 115th birthday in 2019, Sister Andre received a card and a blessed rosary from Pope Francis, which she uses every day.

When she turned 116 last year, the Vincentian nun shared her “recipe for a happy life” -- prayer and a cup of hot cocoa every day.

Tags: Religious Sisters, Catholic News, Covid-19

Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

As part of this free service you may receive occasional offers from us at EWTN News and EWTN. We won't rent or sell your information, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like »

Catholic bishops of Japan, Korea criticize Fukushima radioactivity clean-up plans

The Catholic bishops of Japan and Korea have criticized the Japanese government’s plans to...

Joe Biden's Catholic radio ads tout Catholic faith, stay silent on abortion

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will launch an ad campaign this...

Catholic US bishops approve use of COVID-19 vaccines with 'remote connection' to abortion

The United States bishops' conference has said that Catholics can take two of the three...

Latest Videos:

Follow us:

Trending:

Pope Francis accepts resignation of bishop who called for council to discuss women priests

Pope Francis accepts resignation of bishop who called for council to discuss women priests

US bishops adjust liturgical translation following concern of CDW

US bishops adjust liturgical translation following concern of CDW

Catholic school enrollment sees sharpest drop in nearly 50 years

Catholic school enrollment sees sharpest drop in nearly 50 years

Dodge City bishop under investigation for alleged abuse of a minor

Dodge City bishop under investigation for alleged abuse of a minor

French Catholic nun to turn 117 after surviving COVID-19

French Catholic nun to turn 117 after surviving COVID-19

Pope Francis tells diplomats 'right to life' is a foundational human right

Pope Francis tells diplomats 'right to life' is a foundational human right