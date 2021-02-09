French Catholic nun to turn 117 after surviving COVID-19

Tags: Religious Sisters, Catholic News, Covid-19
Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter
At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.
As part of this free service you may receive occasional offers from us at EWTN News and EWTN. We won't rent or sell your information, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
You may also like »
Catholic bishops of Japan, Korea criticize Fukushima radioactivity clean-up plans
The Catholic bishops of Japan and Korea have criticized the Japanese government’s plans to...
Joe Biden's Catholic radio ads tout Catholic faith, stay silent on abortion
The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will launch an ad campaign this...
Catholic US bishops approve use of COVID-19 vaccines with 'remote connection' to abortion
The United States bishops' conference has said that Catholics can take two of the three...