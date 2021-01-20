Full text: Fr. Leo J. O'Donovan Inauguration Day invocation prayer at the US Capitol

.- The inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden started with an invocation prayer delivered by Catholic priest Leo J. O'Donovan, Jesuit, a former Georgetown University President.

Here is the full text of this invocation prayer:

Gracious and merciful God, at this sacred time we come before you in need - indeed on our knees. But we come still more with hope, and with our eyes raised anew to the vision of a "more perfect union" in our land, a union of all our citizens to "promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity." We are a people of many races, creeds and colors, national backgrounds, cultures and styles - now far more numerous and on land much vaster than when Archbishop John Carol wrote his prayer for the inauguration of George Washington 232 years ago. Archbishop Carol prayed that you, O creator of all, would "assist with your Holy Spirit of counsel and fortitude the President of these United States, that his administration may be conducted in righteousness, and be eminently useful to your people." Today, we confess our past failures to live according to our vision of equality, inclusion and freedom for all. Yet we resolutely commit still now to renewing the vision, to caring for one other in word and deed, especially the least fortunate among us, and so becoming light for the world. There is a power in each and every one of us that lives by turning to every other one of us, a thrust of the spirit to cherish and care and stand by others, and above all those most in need. It is called love, and its path is to give ever more of itself. Today, it is called American patriotism, born not of power and privilege but of care for the common good - "with malice toward none and with charity for all." For our new president, we beg of you the wisdom Solomon sought when he knelt before you and prayed for "an understanding heart so that I can govern your people and know the difference between right and wrong." We trust in the counsel of the Letter of James: "If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you." Pope Francis has reminded us "how important it is to dream together... By ourselves," he wrote "we risk seeing mirages, things that are not there. Dreams, on the other hand, are built together." Be with us, Holy Mystery of Love, as we dream together, to reconcile the people of our land, restore our dream, and invest it with peace and justice and the joy that is the overflow of love. To the glory of your name forever. Amen.

Who is Father Leo J. O'Donovan?

Father O’Donovan is a Catholic priest, known as a friend of the Biden family. He was the main celebrant at the funeral Mass for Joe Biden's son Beau who died in 2015 after battling cancer. He was 46 years old. Beau was the eldest son of Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, who also passed in a car crash in 1972 with their infant daughter Naomi Biden.