Pastor of Swedish Catholic church: vandal wanted to 'create an eternal Good Friday'

Tags: Vandalism, Catholic News, Church vandalism, Catholic Church, Sweden
Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter
At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need.
You may also like »
Attacks on French churches back to ‘normal’ level after lockdown, say young Catholics
Attacks on churches in France are back to their “normal” level following a nationwide lockdown,...
US bishops call for more security funding after wave of church attacks
Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami joined other religious leaders in a letter to congressional...
‘Will they stop at burning an empty church?’: Anti-Christian attacks rise in Europe
The fire that ripped through the Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in Nantes July 18...