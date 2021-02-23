 Pope Francis asks new bishop of divided Swiss diocese to serve for at least five years

Pope Francis asks new bishop of divided Swiss diocese to serve for at least five years

Bishop-elect Joseph Bonnemain of Chur, Switzerland. Credit: Diocese of Chur.
Bishop-elect Joseph Bonnemain of Chur, Switzerland. Credit: Diocese of Chur.

CNA Staff, Feb 23, 2021 / 06:00 am MT (CNA).- Pope Francis has asked the new bishop of a divided Swiss diocese to remain in the post for at least five years, serving beyond the customary retirement age of 75.  

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Bishops, conveyed the pope’s request in a letter dated Feb. 15, the day that the Vatican announced Msgr. Joseph Bonnemain’s appointment as bishop of Chur in eastern Switzerland.

Normally, the 72-year-old bishop-elect would be expected to offer his resignation to the pope when he reaches his 75th birthday on July 26, 2023. But he will remain in post until at least 2026 if his health permits.

CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner, reported that the Diocese of Chur announced the pope’s request on Feb. 22.

In his letter, addressed to Bonnemain, Ouellet indicated that the pope knew that there were serious divisions within the diocese, which dates back to 451 and today covers seven of the 26 cantons of Switzerland, including the canton of Zürich. 

He wrote: “The Holy Father is aware of the complexity of the situation in the diocese. Your Excellency is called to promote, above all, the communion and unity of the local Church, and to work generously in the service of evangelization.” 

“Aware of the demanding dimensions of the mission entrusted to you, and considering your age, Pope Francis has decreed that, should your health permit, your mandate should last at least five years.”

Pope Francis stepped in last week to end the deadlock over the appointment of a new bishop in the diocese, which traditionally holds episcopal elections. 

The see became vacant when Bishop Vitus Huonder retired on May 20, 2019, at the age of 77. 

Local media reported last November that Chur’s cathedral chapter had rejected all three candidates to succeed Huonder proposed by the pope.

The 22 members of the cathedral chapter were due to elect a successor on Nov. 23. The list of candidates was supposed to remain secret, but local media reported that the three people proposed for the vacant see were Bonnemain, Abbot Vigeli Monn von Disentis, and Abbot Mauro-Giuseppe Lepori.

CNA Deutsch said at the time that the cathedral chapter saw the list of three candidates as an “attempt at interference” by neighboring dioceses. It quoted an insider as saying that the three names indicated that “the voice of the Diocese of Chur, which has previously deviated from the social mainstream, is being silenced” -- a reference to the diocese’s reputation as a bastion of conservative Catholicism. 

Pope Pius XII established the current rules for the selection of bishops in the diocese in the 1948 decree “Etsi salva,” giving the cathedral chapter the privilege of electing a bishop from among three priests proposed by the Holy See. 

When the cathedral chapter is unable to choose a bishop, the pope is free to appoint the new bishop directly. Pope Francis did so, selecting Bonnemain, a member of Opus Dei who previously served as judicial vicar and canon of the cathedral chapter of Chur diocese.

Preaching at Mass in Chur Cathedral on Feb. 15, Bonnemain announced that he would not be adopting an episcopal coat of arms.

He said: “The cross is the sign of Christ’s loving devotion to the world. Therefore, do not expect me to design and use a bishop's coat of arms, which is usually the case. The sign of the cross of Christ is enough for me. And this, only this, I will use.”

Tags: Catholic News, Switzerland, Catholic Church

Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

As part of this free service you may receive occasional offers from us at EWTN News and EWTN. We won't rent or sell your information, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like »

Pope Francis ends deadlock over new bishop for Swiss diocese

Pope Francis on Monday ended the deadlock over the appointment of a new bishop in a historic...

Swiss Catholic diocese reportedly rejects Pope Francis’ candidates for new bishop

A Swiss Catholic diocese that elects its own bishop from a shortlist drawn up by the Holy See...

Latest Videos:

Follow us:

Trending:

Pope Francis accepts Cardinal Robert Sarah's resignation from divine worship congregation

Pope Francis accepts Cardinal Robert Sarah's resignation from divine worship congregation

USCCB: Equality Act would ‘punish’ religious groups opposed to gender ideology

USCCB: Equality Act would ‘punish’ religious groups opposed to gender ideology

Pope Francis on Divine Mercy anniversary: ‘Let us ask Christ for the gift of mercy’

Pope Francis on Divine Mercy anniversary: ‘Let us ask Christ for the gift of mercy’

Pope Francis: Christian life 'is a battle against the spirit of evil'

Pope Francis: Christian life 'is a battle against the spirit of evil'

Supreme Court will hear case on federal funding of pro-abortion groups

Supreme Court will hear case on federal funding of pro-abortion groups

Archbishop Cordileone commends prosecution of Serra statue vandals for working justice

Archbishop Cordileone commends prosecution of Serra statue vandals for working justice