 Portugal’s Catholic bishops suspend public Masses amid rising COVID-19 cases

Portugal’s Catholic bishops suspend public Masses amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Credit: Kate Veik/CNA.
The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. Credit: Kate Veik/CNA.

CNA Staff, Jan 22, 2021 / 01:00 pm MT (CNA).- Public Masses will be suspended in Portugal from Saturday, the country’s bishops have announced.

The Portuguese Episcopal Conference said on Jan. 21 that it was taking the step due to the “extreme gravity” of the coronavirus crisis, reported ACI Digital, CNA’s Portuguese-language news partner.

“Being aware of the extreme gravity of the pandemic situation that we are living in our country, we consider that it is a moral imperative for all citizens, and particularly for Christians, to have the maximum sanitary precautions to avoid contagion, contributing to overcoming this situation,” the bishops said in a statement.

Portugal is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 deaths. The country, which has a population of 10 million, has recorded 609,000 cases and 9,920 deaths as of Jan. 22, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. 

This is the second time that the bishops have suspended public worship. The first was in March 2020, when the pandemic arrived in the country located on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. The restrictions were eased at the end of May.

The bishops said that public Masses would be suspended from Jan. 23 -- the day before the country’s presidential election -- along with catechesis and other pastoral activities that required people to gather. They called on priests to offer livestreamed Masses. 

The bishops had called for the suspension or postponement of baptisms, confirmations, and marriages earlier this month.

They said that funerals could be celebrated according to norms issued in May last year, which require mourners to maintain a social distance.

A Lenten retreat for the bishops, scheduled for Feb. 22-26, has also been canceled.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, which has been hit hard financially by the pandemic, will broadcast three Masses and two rosary prayers daily while public Masses are suspended. 

The Masses, which will be transmitted via the shrine’s website, will take place at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time.

Shrine rector Fr. Carlos Cabecinhas said: “We know that it is not the same to be physically present or to be able to follow on television, but that is the one possible way we have to participate now and therefore we want to be present with you through this difficult moment.”

Tags: Catholic News, Fatima, Catholic Church, Portugal, Coronavirus

Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

You may also like »

Notre Dame classes go online for two weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases

The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday announced a two-week hiatus from in-person class...

Tucson diocese to suspend indoor Masses for a month due to COVID-19

The Diocese of Tucson, Arizona announced new COVID-19 protocols that will require closing all...

Japanese dioceses suspend Masses amid coronavirus epidemic

Several Japanese dioceses have suspended Masses for several weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus...

Latest Videos:

Follow us:

Trending:

San Francisco archbishop responds to Pelosi: 'No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion'

San Francisco archbishop responds to Pelosi: 'No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion'

Hundreds reportedly dead after massacre at Oriental Orthodox church in Ethiopia

Hundreds reportedly dead after massacre at Oriental Orthodox church in Ethiopia

In far-reaching executive order, Biden redefines 'sex'

In far-reaching executive order, Biden redefines 'sex'

In unprecedented move, Cardinal Cupich criticizes USCCB statement on Biden

In unprecedented move, Cardinal Cupich criticizes USCCB statement on Biden

Speaker Pelosi implies religious pro-lifers are sellouts

Speaker Pelosi implies religious pro-lifers are sellouts

Recently ordained Catholic priest dies after Madrid parish explosion

Recently ordained Catholic priest dies after Madrid parish explosion