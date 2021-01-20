 Report: Probe can’t account for $2 million sent from Vatican to Australia

Report: Probe can’t account for $2 million sent from Vatican to Australia

The flags of Australia and the Vatican. Credit: elic via Shutterstock.
The flags of Australia and the Vatican. Credit: elic via Shutterstock.
By Hannah Brockhaus

CNA Staff, Jan 20, 2021 / 12:00 pm MT (CNA).- Investigators examining transfers from the Vatican to Australia have been unable to account for around $1.9 million sent between the two countries, local media reported on Wednesday.

Another $5.4 million in Vatican-linked transfers have been identified as being for legitimate expenses, such as travel, wages, and pension payments, The Australian newspaper said on Jan. 20.

Australian authorities have been investigating suspicious transfers from the Vatican to Australia for several months.

Australia’s financial crime watchdog acknowledged earlier in January that it had vastly overestimated the sum of what it said had been 47,000 Vatican transfers.

The Australian newspaper said on Jan. 13 that the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), a government agency, attributed the miscalculation to a “computer coding error.”

After a “detailed review” of its initial finding, AUSTRAC informed Australia's Senate that its initial finding of $1.8 billion was incorrect, and the real figure amounted to $7.4 million, sent in 362 transfers between 2014 and 2020.

Investigators at AUSTRAC, the Bank of Italy, and the Institute for Religious Works (IOR) -- also called the “Vatican bank” -- are conducting a joint investigation into the $7.4 million.

After finding that $5.4 million came from legitimate expenses, nearly $2 million still remains to be tracked.

The Australian reported last week that AUSTRAC had also concluded that over the past six years there were 237 transfers totaling $20.6 million in the other direction: from Australia to the Vatican.

The newspaper said that AUSTRAC was, however, continuing to investigate suspicious transfers from the Vatican to Australia.

It added that Australian Federal Police and the Vatican’s financial intelligence unit were investigating four transfers to Australia from the Vatican. 

It said that two of the transfers were connected to Cardinal Angelo Becciu. A total of $1.5 million was reportedly sent to a company in Melbourne between 2017 and 2018.

Reports of suspicious money transfers from the Vatican to Australia date back to October when Italian media reported that an alleged transfer was part of a dossier being compiled by Vatican investigators and prosecutors against Becciu. 

Becciu resigned from his curial position and gave up his rights as a cardinal on Sept. 24, reportedly in connection with multiple financial scandals dating back to his time as the second-ranking official at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or any attempt to influence the trial of Cardinal George Pell, the former prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, which began in August 2018. 

Tags: Catholic News, Australia, Vatican Finances, Catholic Church, Vatican news

Subscribe to our daily CNA newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity, and fidelity to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, as seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA UPDATE, we'll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

You may also like »

Report: Australia’s financial crime watchdog says it vastly overestimated Vatican transfers

Australia’s financial crime watchdog has said that it vastly overestimated Vatican transfers,...

Cardinal Pell: 'Clear headed' women will help 'sentimental males' clean up Vatican finances

Cardinal George Pell welcomed Thursday Pope Francis’ inclusion of lay women on the Vatican’s...

Vatican says trial of Italian woman for alleged embezzlement will begin soon

The Vatican announced on Monday that the trial of an Italian woman for alleged embezzlement...

Latest Videos:

Follow us:

Trending:

Joe Biden invites congressional leadership to church service ahead of inauguration

Joe Biden invites congressional leadership to church service ahead of inauguration

Report: Joe Biden set to promptly reverse pro-life policies

Report: Joe Biden set to promptly reverse pro-life policies

Catholic saints among those to be honored in garden of American heroes announced by Trump

Catholic saints among those to be honored in garden of American heroes announced by Trump

In unprecedented move, Cardinal Cupich criticizes USCCB statement on Biden

In unprecedented move, Cardinal Cupich criticizes USCCB statement on Biden

Nine Catholic bishops with COVID-19 die in a single week

Nine Catholic bishops with COVID-19 die in a single week

UPDATED: US bishops release prepared statement on Biden inauguration

UPDATED: US bishops release prepared statement on Biden inauguration