 Teen girl killed in stabbing at Canadian Catholic high school

CNA file photo
CNA file photo
By CNA Staff

CNA Staff, Mar 16, 2021 / 04:30 pm MT (CNA).- A 17-year-old girl is dead following a stabbing at a Catholic high school near Edmonton Monday morning.

According to local officials, police were summoned to Christ the King Catholic School in Leduc, Alberta shortly before 10 a.m. on March 15.

They said the girl had been stabbed in a classroom. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her wounds.

A 19-year-old male student was arrested later that day and is currently in custody, the Edmonton Journal reports.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been made public, and it is unclear whether they knew each other.

Charlie Bouchard, superintendent of the Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman (STAR) Catholic School Division, which includes Christ the King, said the school community will feel the loss greatly.

“We cannot express deeply enough the sorrow we feel for the family members, friends, and staff members who have lost a loved one today, and whose lives will be forever changed,” Bouchard said in a statement.

Michelle Lamer, chair of the STAR Catholic Board of Trustees, voiced prayers and condolences.

“As one connected faith community, we ask that God grant strength to all those who are suffering, and pray they find solace and healing through Christ.”

Tags: Catholic News, Canada

