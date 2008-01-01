Biblical Book Names & Abbreviations

Felix Just, S.J., Ph.D.
#
Biblical Book Name
Abbreviations*
Nombre del Libro Bíblico
Abreviación
1
Genesis
Gen, Ge, Gn
Génesis
Gén, Gn
2
Exodus
Exod, Ex
Éxodo
Éxod, Éx
3
Leviticus
Lev, Lv, Le
Levítico
Lev, Lv
4
Numbers
Num, Nm, Nu
Números
Núm, Nm
5
Deuteronomy
Deut, Dt, De, Du
Deuteronomio
Deut, Dt
6
Joshua
Josh, Jos, Jo
Josué
Jos
7
Judges
Judg, Jdg, Jgs
Jueces
Jue, Jc
8
Ruth
Ruth, Ru
Rut
Rut, Rt
9
1 Samuel
1 Sam, 1Sm, 1Sa
1 Samuel
1 Sam, 1 Sm
10
2 Samuel
2 Sam, 2Sm, 2Sa
2 Samuel
2 Sam, 2 Sm
11
1 Kings
1 Kgs, 1Kg, 1Ki
1 Reyes
1 Re
12
2 Kings
2 Kgs, 2Kg, 2Ki
2 Reyes
2 Re
13
1 Chronicles
1 Chr, 1 Chron, 1Ch
1 Crónicas
1 Cró, 1 Cr
14
2 Chronicles
2 Chr, 2 Chron, 2Ch
2 Crónicas
2 Cró, 2 Cr
15
Ezra
Ezra, Ezr
Esdras
Esd, Es
16
Nehemiah
Neh, Ne
Nehemías
Neh, Ne
17
Tobit
Tob, Tb
Tobías
Tob
18
Judith
Jdt, Jth
Judit
Jdt
19
Esther
Esth, Est, Es
Ester
Est
20
1 Maccabees
1 Macc, 1Mc, 1Ma
1 Macabeos
1 Mac
21
2 Maccabees
2 Macc, 2Mc, 2Ma
2 Macabeos
2 Mac
22
Job
Job, Jb
Job
Job
23
Psalms
Ps (pl. Pss)
Salmos
Sal
24
Proverbs
Prov, Prv, Pr
Proverbios
Prov, Pro, Pr
25
Ecclesiastes
Eccl, Eccles, Ec
Eclesiastés
Ecl, Ec
26
Song of Songs
Song, SS, So, Sg
Cantar de los Cantares
Cant
27
Wisdom (of Solomon)
Wis, Ws
Sabiduría
Sab
28
Sirach
Sir
Sirácides
Sir, Si
29
Isaiah
Isa, Is
Isaías
Is
30
Jeremiah
Jer, Je
Jeremías
Jer, Jr
31
Lamentations
Lam, La
Lamentaciones
Lam
32
Baruch
Bar, Ba
Baruc
Bar, Ba
33
Ezekiel
Ezek, Ezk, Ez
Ezequiel
Ez
34
Daniel
Dan, Dn, Da
Daniel
Dan, Dn
35
Hosea
Hos, Ho
Oseas
Os
36
Joel
Joel, Joe, Jl
Joel
Jl
37
Amos
Amos, Am
Amós
Am
38
Obadiah
Obad, Ob
Abdías
Abd
39
Jonah
Jonah, Jon
Jonás
Jon
40
Micah
Mic, Mi
Miqueas
Miq, Mi
41
Nahum
Nah, Na
Nahún
Nah, Na
42
Habakkuk
Hab, Hb
Habacuc
Hab
43
Zephaniah
Zeph, Zep
Sofonías
Sof, So
44
Haggai
Hag, Hg
Ageo
Ag
45
Zechariah
Zech, Zec
Zacarías
Zac, Za
46
Malachi
Mal, Ml
Malaquías
Mal
1
Matthew
Matt, Mat, Mt
Mateo
Mt
2
Mark
Mark, Mar, Mk
Marcos
Mc
3
Luke
Luke, Lk, Lu
Lucas
Lc
4
John
John, Jn, Jo
Juan
Jn
5
Acts of the Apostles
Acts, Ac
Hechos de los Apóstoles
Hech, Hch, He
6
Romans
Rom, Rm, Ro
Romanos
Rom
7
1 Corinthians
1 Cor, 1 Co,1C
1 Corintios
1 Cor, 1 Co
8
2 Corinthians
2 Cor, 2 Co,2C
2 Corintios
2 Cor, 1 Co
9
Galatians
Gal, Ga
Gálatas
Gál
10
Ephesians
Eph, Ep
Efesios
Ef
11
Philippians
Phil, Php
Filipenses
Fil, Flp
12
Colossians
Col, Co
Colosenses
Col
13
1 Thessalonians
1 Thess, 1 Thes, 1Th
1 Tesalonicenses
1 Tes
14
2 Thessalonians
2 Thess, 2 Thes, 2Th
2 Tesalonicenses
2 Tes
15
1 Timothy
1 Tim, 1 Tm, 1 Ti, 1T
1 Timoteo
1 Tim
16
2 Timothy
2 Tim, 2 Tm, 2 Ti, 2T
2 Timoteo
2 Tim
17
Titus
Titus, Tit, Ti
Tito
Tit, Ti
18
Philemon
Phlm, Philem, Phm
Filemón
Filem, Flm
19
Hebrews
Heb, He
Hebreos
Heb
20
James
Jas, Ja
Santiago
Sant, Stgo, St
21
1 Peter
1 Pet, 1 Pt, 1P
1 Pedro
1 Pe
22
2 Peter
2 Pet, 2 Pt, 2P
2 Pedro
2 Pe
23
1 John
1 John, 1 Jn, 1 Jo, 1J
1 Juan
1 Jn
24
2 John
2 John, 2 Jn, 2 Jo, 2J
2 Juan
2 Jn
25
3 John
3 John, 3 Jn, 3 Jo, 3J
3 Juan
3 Jn
26
Jude
Jude, Ju
Judas
Jds, Jud
27
Revelation (to John)
Rev, Re, Rv
Apocalipsis (de Juan)
Apoc, Ap
*Note: Some websites and religiouspublishers use very short abbreviations, consisting of only 1 or 2 letters,which sometimes causes confusion. For example:
Does "Jo"refer to the book of Joshua, or Job, or Jonah, or Joel, or John?
Does "Ju"refer to Judges or to Jude?
Does "Ez"refer to Ezra or Ezekiel?
Does "Ec"refer to Ecclesiates (Qoheleth) or Ecclesiasticus (Sirach)?
Does "Co"refer to "Colossians" or "Corinthians"?
Does "Ti"refer to Timothy or Titus?
Does "Is"refer to Isaiah or is it a form of the verb "to be"?
Thus, it isbest generally to use abbreviations of at least three or four letters.The above table first, and in bold type, lists the abbreviations preferred bythe Society of Biblical Literature (see http://www.sbl-site.org/assets/pdfs/SBLHS.pdf),followed by abbreviations sometimes used by other publishers and authors.
