Biblical Book Names & Abbreviations

# Biblical Book Name Abbreviations* Nombre del Libro Bíblico Abreviación 1 Genesis Gen, Ge, Gn Génesis Gén, Gn 2 Exodus Exod, Ex Éxodo Éxod, Éx 3 Leviticus Lev, Lv, Le Levítico Lev, Lv 4 Numbers Num, Nm, Nu Números Núm, Nm 5 Deuteronomy Deut, Dt, De, Du Deuteronomio Deut, Dt 6 Joshua Josh, Jos, Jo Josué Jos 7 Judges Judg, Jdg, Jgs Jueces Jue, Jc 8 Ruth Ruth, Ru Rut Rut, Rt 9 1 Samuel 1 Sam, 1Sm, 1Sa 1 Samuel 1 Sam, 1 Sm 10 2 Samuel 2 Sam, 2Sm, 2Sa 2 Samuel 2 Sam, 2 Sm 11 1 Kings 1 Kgs, 1Kg, 1Ki 1 Reyes 1 Re 12 2 Kings 2 Kgs, 2Kg, 2Ki 2 Reyes 2 Re 13 1 Chronicles 1 Chr, 1 Chron, 1Ch 1 Crónicas 1 Cró, 1 Cr 14 2 Chronicles 2 Chr, 2 Chron, 2Ch 2 Crónicas 2 Cró, 2 Cr 15 Ezra Ezra, Ezr Esdras Esd, Es 16 Nehemiah Neh, Ne Nehemías Neh, Ne 17 Tobit Tob, Tb Tobías Tob 18 Judith Jdt, Jth Judit Jdt 19 Esther Esth, Est, Es Ester Est 20 1 Maccabees 1 Macc, 1Mc, 1Ma 1 Macabeos 1 Mac 21 2 Maccabees 2 Macc, 2Mc, 2Ma 2 Macabeos 2 Mac 22 Job Job, Jb Job Job 23 Psalms Ps (pl. Pss) Salmos Sal 24 Proverbs Prov, Prv, Pr Proverbios Prov, Pro, Pr 25 Ecclesiastes

or Qoheleth Eccl, Eccles, Ec

or Qoh Eclesiastés Ecl, Ec 26 Song of Songs

or Canticle of Canticles Song, SS, So, Sg

or Cant, Can Cantar de los Cantares Cant 27 Wisdom (of Solomon) Wis, Ws Sabiduría Sab 28 Sirach

or Ecclesiasticus Sir

or Ecclus Sirácides

o Eclesiástico Sir, Si

o Eclo 29 Isaiah Isa, Is Isaías Is 30 Jeremiah Jer, Je Jeremías Jer, Jr 31 Lamentations Lam, La Lamentaciones Lam 32 Baruch Bar, Ba Baruc Bar, Ba 33 Ezekiel Ezek, Ezk, Ez Ezequiel Ez 34 Daniel Dan, Dn, Da Daniel Dan, Dn 35 Hosea Hos, Ho Oseas Os 36 Joel Joel, Joe, Jl Joel Jl 37 Amos Amos, Am Amós Am 38 Obadiah Obad, Ob Abdías Abd 39 Jonah Jonah, Jon Jonás Jon 40 Micah Mic, Mi Miqueas Miq, Mi 41 Nahum Nah, Na Nahún Nah, Na 42 Habakkuk Hab, Hb Habacuc Hab 43 Zephaniah Zeph, Zep Sofonías Sof, So 44 Haggai Hag, Hg Ageo Ag 45 Zechariah Zech, Zec Zacarías Zac, Za 46 Malachi Mal, Ml Malaquías Mal # Biblical Book Name Abbreviations Nombre del Libro Bíblico Abreviación 1 Matthew Matt, Mat, Mt Mateo Mt 2 Mark Mark, Mar, Mk Marcos Mc 3 Luke Luke, Lk, Lu Lucas Lc 4 John John, Jn, Jo Juan Jn 5 Acts of the Apostles Acts, Ac Hechos de los Apóstoles Hech, Hch, He 6 Romans Rom, Rm, Ro Romanos Rom 7 1 Corinthians 1 Cor, 1 Co,1C 1 Corintios 1 Cor, 1 Co 8 2 Corinthians 2 Cor, 2 Co,2C 2 Corintios 2 Cor, 1 Co 9 Galatians Gal, Ga Gálatas Gál 10 Ephesians Eph, Ep Efesios Ef 11 Philippians Phil, Php Filipenses Fil, Flp 12 Colossians Col, Co Colosenses Col 13 1 Thessalonians 1 Thess, 1 Thes, 1Th 1 Tesalonicenses 1 Tes 14 2 Thessalonians 2 Thess, 2 Thes, 2Th 2 Tesalonicenses 2 Tes 15 1 Timothy 1 Tim, 1 Tm, 1 Ti, 1T 1 Timoteo 1 Tim 16 2 Timothy 2 Tim, 2 Tm, 2 Ti, 2T 2 Timoteo 2 Tim 17 Titus Titus, Tit, Ti Tito Tit, Ti 18 Philemon Phlm, Philem, Phm Filemón Filem, Flm 19 Hebrews Heb, He Hebreos Heb 20 James Jas, Ja Santiago Sant, Stgo, St 21 1 Peter 1 Pet, 1 Pt, 1P 1 Pedro 1 Pe 22 2 Peter 2 Pet, 2 Pt, 2P 2 Pedro 2 Pe 23 1 John 1 John, 1 Jn, 1 Jo, 1J 1 Juan 1 Jn 24 2 John 2 John, 2 Jn, 2 Jo, 2J 2 Juan 2 Jn 25 3 John 3 John, 3 Jn, 3 Jo, 3J 3 Juan 3 Jn 26 Jude Jude, Ju Judas Jds, Jud 27 Revelation (to John)

or Apocalypse Rev, Re, Rv

or Apoc, Ap Apocalipsis (de Juan) Apoc, Ap

*Note: Some websites and religiouspublishers use very short abbreviations, consisting of only 1 or 2 letters,which sometimes causes confusion. For example:

Does "Jo"refer to the book of Joshua, or Job, or Jonah, or Joel, or John?

Does "Ju"refer to Judges or to Jude?

Does "Ez"refer to Ezra or Ezekiel?

Does "Ec"refer to Ecclesiates (Qoheleth) or Ecclesiasticus (Sirach)?

Does "Co"refer to "Colossians" or "Corinthians"?

Does "Ti"refer to Timothy or Titus?

Does "Is"refer to Isaiah or is it a form of the verb "to be"?

