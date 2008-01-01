 Biblical Book Names & Abbreviations :: Catholic News Agency
Biblical Book Names & Abbreviations

Felix Just, S.J., Ph.D.

Biblical Book Name

Abbreviations*

Nombre del Libro Bíblico

Abreviación

1

Genesis

Gen, Ge, Gn

Génesis

Gén, Gn

2

Exodus

Exod, Ex

Éxodo

Éxod, Éx

3

Leviticus

Lev, Lv, Le

Levítico

Lev, Lv

4

Numbers

Num,  Nm, Nu

Números

Núm, Nm

5

Deuteronomy

Deut,  Dt, De, Du

Deuteronomio

Deut, Dt

6

Joshua

Josh,  Jos, Jo

Josué

Jos

7

Judges

Judg,  Jdg, Jgs

Jueces

Jue, Jc

8

Ruth

Ruth,  Ru

Rut

Rut, Rt

9

1 Samuel

1 Sam,  1Sm, 1Sa

1 Samuel

1 Sam, 1 Sm

10

2 Samuel

2 Sam,  2Sm, 2Sa

2 Samuel

2 Sam, 2 Sm

11

1 Kings

1 Kgs,  1Kg, 1Ki

1 Reyes

1 Re

12

2 Kings

2 Kgs,  2Kg, 2Ki

2 Reyes

2 Re

13

1 Chronicles

1 Chr,  1 Chron, 1Ch

1 Crónicas

1 Cró, 1 Cr

14

2 Chronicles

2 Chr,  2 Chron, 2Ch

2 Crónicas

2 Cró, 2 Cr

15

Ezra

Ezra,  Ezr

Esdras

Esd, Es

16

Nehemiah

Neh,  Ne

Nehemías

Neh, Ne

17

Tobit

Tob,  Tb

Tobías

Tob

18

Judith

Jdt,  Jth

Judit

Jdt

19

Esther

Esth,  Est, Es

Ester

Est

20

1 Maccabees

1 Macc,  1Mc, 1Ma

1 Macabeos

1 Mac

21

2 Maccabees

2 Macc,  2Mc, 2Ma

2 Macabeos

2 Mac

22

Job

Job,  Jb

Job

Job

23

Psalms

Ps (pl. Pss)

Salmos

Sal

24

Proverbs

Prov,  Prv, Pr

Proverbios

Prov, Pro, Pr

25

Ecclesiastes
or Qoheleth

Eccl,  Eccles, Ec
or Qoh

Eclesiastés

Ecl, Ec

26

Song of Songs
or Canticle of Canticles 

Song,  SS, So, Sg
or Cant, Can

Cantar de los Cantares

Cant

27

Wisdom (of Solomon)

Wis,  Ws

Sabiduría

Sab

28

Sirach
or Ecclesiasticus

Sir
or Ecclus

Sirácides
o Eclesiástico

Sir, Si
o Eclo

29

Isaiah

Isa,  Is

Isaías

Is

30

Jeremiah

Jer,  Je

Jeremías

Jer, Jr

31

Lamentations

Lam,  La

Lamentaciones

Lam

32

Baruch

Bar,  Ba

Baruc

Bar, Ba

33

Ezekiel

Ezek,  Ezk, Ez

Ezequiel

Ez

34

Daniel

Dan,  Dn, Da

Daniel

Dan, Dn

35

Hosea

Hos,  Ho

Oseas

Os

36

Joel

Joel,  Joe, Jl

Joel

Jl

37

Amos

Amos,  Am

Amós

Am

38

Obadiah

Obad,  Ob

Abdías

Abd

39

Jonah

Jonah,  Jon

Jonás

Jon

40

Micah

Mic,  Mi

Miqueas

Miq, Mi

41

Nahum

Nah,  Na

Nahún

Nah, Na

42

Habakkuk

Hab,  Hb

Habacuc

Hab

43

Zephaniah

Zeph,  Zep

Sofonías

Sof, So

44

Haggai

Hag,  Hg

Ageo

Ag

45

Zechariah

Zech,  Zec

Zacarías

Zac, Za

46

Malachi

Mal,  Ml

Malaquías

Mal

1

Matthew

Matt,  Mat, Mt

Mateo

Mt

2

Mark

Mark,  Mar, Mk

Marcos

Mc

3

Luke

Luke,  Lk, Lu

Lucas

Lc

4

John

John,  Jn, Jo

Juan

Jn

5

Acts of the Apostles

Acts,  Ac

Hechos de los Apóstoles

Hech, Hch, He

6

Romans

Rom,  Rm, Ro

Romanos

Rom

7

1 Corinthians

1 Cor,  1 Co,1C

1 Corintios

1 Cor, 1 Co

8

2 Corinthians

2 Cor,  2 Co,2C

2 Corintios

2 Cor, 1 Co

9

Galatians

Gal,  Ga

Gálatas

Gál

10

Ephesians

Eph,  Ep

Efesios

Ef

11

Philippians

Phil,  Php

Filipenses

Fil, Flp

12

Colossians

Col,  Co

Colosenses

Col

13

1 Thessalonians

1 Thess,  1 Thes, 1Th

1 Tesalonicenses

1 Tes

14

2 Thessalonians

2 Thess,  2 Thes, 2Th

2 Tesalonicenses

2 Tes

15

1 Timothy

1 Tim,  1 Tm, 1 Ti, 1T

1 Timoteo

1 Tim

16

2 Timothy

2 Tim,  2 Tm, 2 Ti, 2T

2 Timoteo

2 Tim

17

Titus

Titus,  Tit, Ti

Tito

Tit, Ti

18

Philemon

Phlm,  Philem, Phm

Filemón

Filem, Flm

19

Hebrews

Heb,  He

Hebreos

Heb

20

James

Jas,  Ja

Santiago

Sant, Stgo, St

21

1 Peter

1 Pet,  1 Pt, 1P

1 Pedro

1 Pe

22

2 Peter

2 Pet,  2 Pt, 2P

2 Pedro

2 Pe

23

1 John

1 John,  1 Jn, 1 Jo, 1J

1 Juan

1 Jn

24

2 John

2 John,  2 Jn, 2 Jo, 2J

2 Juan

2 Jn

25

3 John

3 John,  3 Jn, 3 Jo, 3J

3 Juan

3 Jn

26

Jude

Jude,  Ju

Judas

Jds, Jud

27

Revelation (to John)
or Apocalypse

Rev,  Re, Rv
or Apoc,  Ap

Apocalipsis (de Juan)

Apoc, Ap

*Note: Some websites and religiouspublishers use very short abbreviations, consisting of only 1 or 2 letters,which sometimes causes confusion. For example:

Does "Jo"refer to the book of Joshua, or Job, or Jonah, or Joel, or John?

Does "Ju"refer to Judges or to Jude?

Does "Ez"refer to Ezra or Ezekiel?

Does "Ec"refer to Ecclesiates (Qoheleth) or Ecclesiasticus (Sirach)?

Does "Co"refer to "Colossians" or "Corinthians"?

Does "Ti"refer to Timothy or Titus?

Does "Is"refer to Isaiah or is it a form of the verb "to be"?

Thus, it isbest generally to use abbreviations of at least three or four letters.The above table first, and in bold type, lists the abbreviations preferred bythe Society of Biblical Literature (see http://www.sbl-site.org/assets/pdfs/SBLHS.pdf),followed by abbreviations sometimes used by other publishers and authors.


Published in http://catholic-resources.org/Bible/Abbreviations-Abreviaciones.htm

